Israel’s Weapons Boom: Record Sales Despite Regional Wars



Israel has shattered its all-time arms export record, generating more than $19 billion in weapons sales during 2025 — over double the level seen just five years ago.





The surge comes as Israel remains involved in conflicts across Gaza, Lebanon, and against Iran, with many buyers reportedly viewing Israeli weapons as “battle-tested” under real combat conditions.





More than half of all deals were worth over $100 million each, while missile systems, rockets, and air defense technologies led global demand.





As wars reshape the Middle East, Israel’s defense industry is emerging as one of the conflict’s biggest economic winners.



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