ISSUES ZAMBIANS SHOULD BE TALKING ABOUT

The PF team, under ECL’s leadership, demonstrated a level of ruthlessness and criminality that was shocking. They exploited KCM to their advantage. Milingo Lungu, for instance, forfeited US$24 million and 1% shareholding to the state.

Let’s consider what US$24 million could do in today’s economy. With the current exchange rate at

Current exchange rate is at US$1.00 = ZMW25.00

US$24,000,000.00 = ZMW600,000,000

So, what could ZMW600 million accomplish? The current CDF allocation for 2024 stands at ZMW30 million/constituency . This means that Milingo Lungu alone could fund the 2024 CDF of 20 constituencies. Yet, the PF was a criminal organization primarily focused on self-enrichment.

Consider the recently commissioned 35-kilometer Chingola – Chililabombwe to Kasumbalesa road, financed under a US$31 million public-private partnership (PPP). Milingo Lungu alone could have financed the entire road, with only a shortfall of US$7 million.

This level of criminality should be condemned by all well-meaning Zambians, both from the ruling party and the opposition, as this is state money.

Under Mr. ECL’s watch, such criminal activities were taking place, and some are yet to be exposed. His wife owns 15 luxurious flats, his daughters have unexplained property, and his son has over 50 vehicles registered in his name. This family are criminals.

This is a man who declared his worth at ZMW2 million in the 2015 presidential by-elections. In less than two years, in 2016, he declared over ZMW20 million. Honestly, which business in Zambia makes so much profit in such a short period of time, apart from criminal activities? Before 2021, he changed the law to prevent the publicizing of a presidential candidate’s assets. What was he hiding? Perhaps he had become a billionaire?

Author: The Zambia We Want