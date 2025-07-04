‘It doesn’t make sense’ – Cristiano Ronaldo pays tribute to Diogo Jota

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a heartbreaking tribute to Diogo Jota after his Portugal team-mate d!ed in a car crash on Thursday, July 3.

Jota died at the age of 28 after his Lamborghini careered off a road in northern Spain – just two weeks after he married his childhood sweetheart.

The Portuguese striker, 28, died in the early hours of Thursday morning while he was travelling in the supercar near Zamora with his fellow footballer brother Andre, 26, who was also k!lled in the crash.

Jota had just married Rute Cardoso, the mother of his three children, and described himself as the luckiest man in the world to be her husband in his final Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon.

The Lamborghini’s tyre is believed to have blown out while overtaking on the A-52 at Cernadilla near Zamora in northwestern Spain, close to the border with Portugal, in the early hours of this morning.

Portugal captain Ronaldo offered his tribute to Jota and his brother Andre in a post on social media.

The tragic news coming just weeks after Ronaldo and Jota had helped Portugal win the Nations League.

‘It doesn’t make sense. Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you had gotten married,’ Ronaldo said.

‘To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them.

‘Rest in Peace, Diogo and André. We will all miss you.’