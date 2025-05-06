IT IS AN ISSUE OF EGOS – Kamanga explains Fashion Sakala’s situation

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says the absence of striker Fashion Sakala from the Chipolopolo is not so much an administration issue but that of team management.

Kamanga explained that whereas FAZ initially thought Fashion’s absence was due to estranged relationship with coach Avram Grant, the Saudi Arabia-based forward also has strained his connections with key teammates in the national team.

Below is what Kamanga said during this morning’s Hot Seat programme.

“We took a decision as an executive that we should open an inquiry because the information came out in public domain. Unfortunately, those who were expected to participate in the inquiry, including Fashion himself, did not participate.”

“Behind the scenes, attempts were made to get the two parties to resolve their issues, which I am happy to report they got to a point where they were more (or) less resolved. But unfortunately, there was another angle to it which is even a bigger a challenge. Initially, we were convinced the matter was between the coach and the player…”

“Between the coach and the player, there was almost agreement in terms of resolving the issue but then it turned out that in fact, the issues which had been raised even touched on the fellow players. So, the fellow players also have a position where they expect that their colleague is going to go back to them and make peace with them.”

“…for instance, comments were made (by Fashion) that some of the players who are given attention are those who just score tap-ins and it didn’t sit well with the rest of the team because football is a team sport.”

“So, if you say something about your colleagues, they also (feel) injured. So, this is the dynamic that now needs to be resolved. It’s not just the player and the coach; it’s now the player (Fashion) and the rest of the players. The expectations from the players; they are saying at least he (Fashion) needs to make peace with them.”

“We want to facilitate that engagement between the player and the players so that the matter is resolved. With the coach, we are almost concluded, so, there is only that element which is remaining… this is where the issue of egos is coming.”

“If he feels he owes the friends nothing, then unfortunately, we cannot be seen to be resolving. It is almost the case of ‘if the guy walks in, the rest walk out! From the outside, it looks very simple but from the inside, it is a case of persuading everyone to drop their position and get a win-win position for everyone.”