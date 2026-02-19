It is normal to be fired – Muchima



Former Minister of Health Elijah Muchima has described his dismissal as Health Minister as normal,saying such decisions are part of governance and not unusual even in other countries.





Speaking in an interview with Diamond News following his removal from Cabinet by President Hakainde Hichilema, Mr Muchima says his support for the Head of State remains steadfast, stressing that his loyalty is based on principles and the direction the country is taking, not on holding a government position.





Mr Muchima, who was relieved of his duties together with former Small and Medium Enterprise Development Minister Elias Mubanga, says he stood with President Hichilema even when the party was in opposition and had no Cabinet positions, and sees no reason to withdraw that support now.





He has further dismissed allegations raised by Chilufya Tayali that his dismissal as as a result of voting against Bill 7 as mere speculation, noting that appointments and dismissals remain the prerogative of the appointing authority.



-Diamond TV