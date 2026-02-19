It is normal to be fired – Muchima
Former Minister of Health Elijah Muchima has described his dismissal as Health Minister as normal,saying such decisions are part of governance and not unusual even in other countries.
Speaking in an interview with Diamond News following his removal from Cabinet by President Hakainde Hichilema, Mr Muchima says his support for the Head of State remains steadfast, stressing that his loyalty is based on principles and the direction the country is taking, not on holding a government position.
Mr Muchima, who was relieved of his duties together with former Small and Medium Enterprise Development Minister Elias Mubanga, says he stood with President Hichilema even when the party was in opposition and had no Cabinet positions, and sees no reason to withdraw that support now.
He has further dismissed allegations raised by Chilufya Tayali that his dismissal as as a result of voting against Bill 7 as mere speculation, noting that appointments and dismissals remain the prerogative of the appointing authority.
-Diamond TV
These are the patriots, for voting against the draconian Bill 7. Men of principle can never be bought. People like Sunday Chanda and Kangombe can learn a lot from this man. Ka 3 million Kwacha can confuse some people to sell their dignity.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN AUGUST.
If indeed Hon Elijah Muchima voted against the Illegitimate and unconstitutional Bill 7, then he is my hero.
He has earned my utmost respect.
He can’t be compared to the unprincipled scoundrels, Christopher Kangombe, Mulenga Kampamba, Sibongile Mwamba and Sunday Chanda.
He stands on a higher moral ground.