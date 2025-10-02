It Is Our PF Cadres Who Disrupted A Meeting At  Sean Tembo’s Place, So We Are Sorry For That But UPND Is A Violent Party Known In Zambia- Raphael Nakacinda

NAKACINDA DEMANDS REPORT FROM TONSE YOUTH CHAIR MUKANDILA ON BRIEFING DISRUPTION





By: Justin Banda



Patriotic Front (PF) Faction Secretary General, Raphael Nakacinda, has expressed regret over the conduct of PF youths who disrupted a meeting convened by some leaders of the Tonse Alliance at the residence of Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) Leader, Sean Tembo.





The disruption occurred yesterday after it was discovered that the meeting was held at Mr. Tembo’s private residence rather than the initially planned venue.





During a media briefing, Mr. Nakacinda, who also serves as Secretary General of the Tonse Alliance, acknowledged that the meeting may have been irregularly convened but stressed that the disruption by PF youths was unjustified.





Mr. Nakacinda has since called on Tonse Youth Chairperson, Celestine Mukandila, to provide a full report on the incident.





He further stated that his office will engage all Tonse Alliance Council Leaders to foster unity within the Alliance in honour of its Founding Father, the late Sixth Republican President, Edgar Lungu.

#SunFmTvNews