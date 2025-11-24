IT IS STANDARD PROCEDURE FOR SADC TO SEND THE ELECTORAL ADVISORY COUNCIL(SEAC) AHEAD OF ANY SADC ELECTION- Dr Nevers Mumba Educates Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

IT IS STANDARD PROCEDURE FOR SADC TO SEND THE ELECTORAL ADVISORY COUNCIL(SEAC) AHEAD OF ANY SADC ELECTION





By Dr Nevers Mumba



SEAC is not coming to Zambia in response to Amb Emmanuel Mwamba’s letter to SADC. They have instead advised Amb Mwamba to take advantage of the presence of SEAC which is coming to Zambia to air his grievances if he has any.





Please let us not distort the responses of such important institutions for political purposes. SEAC visits every SADC country at least six months ahead of a general election. This is the standard procedure.



Below is the response that SADC gave to Amb Mwamba’s letter in which he was accusing President Hakainde Hichilema of electoral practices for an election yet to be held:





In a letter responding to Amb. Mwamba, Ms Onalenna Nthase, Senior Secretary Directorate of the Organ on Politics Defence and Security Affairs, she stated that;





“The SADC Secretariat takes note of the concerns that you raised in the letter mentioned above, and of your readiness to travel to Gaborone, Republic of Botswana, to further

make representations on the matter.”





“The concerns that you have raised fall within the mandate of the SADC Electoral Advisory

Council (SEAC), which, incidentally, is preparing to travel to the Republic of Zambia to carry out a post-election review mission in terms of Article 7.3. of the revised SADC

Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections (2021).”





“These reviews are critical to address any post-election conficts, or evaluate

recommendations made by electoral observation missions, and as a platform through which Member States can be encouraged to implement all relevant recommendations

emanating from the SADC Electoral Observation Missions (SEOM) and SEAC Reports.”





“Based on ongoing consultations with the Republic of Zambia, the Secretariat will

communicate with your offices on the dates and venue for the SEAC consultations with

electoral stakeholders in Zambia.”



“This will be the ideal forum for you to make the

representations above.”





SADC uses the SEAC report as part of the mechanism to resolve post elections conflicts and as a guide in implementing the recommendations made by the SADC Electoral Observation Mission(SEOM).





Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba

SEOM Head of Mission for the Zimbabwe Harmonized Election of 2023(SADC)