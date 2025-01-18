IT IS STILL POSSIBLE TO SAVE ZAMBIA.



The Question is ‘WHAT’ not ‘WHO’ can defeat HH in 2026.



In 2011 ( to mark a starting a point ) Zambians tried to instill a political and institutional order. The main purpose was to favour the poor and to seal the transition process towards true democracy. In 2021, another agreement was reached, this time around , to use international connections and expertise to bring development to all the people of Zambia. Both events fueled hope of building a better country for all.





Unfortunately the results of both purposes ended up being a failure. The National reality today is eloquent and overwhelmingly far from advancing. We are swamped, and with it, the undeniable historical aggravation of injustice, inequality, impunity, poverty and corruption.





Zambia needed a capable government consisting of honest leaders with a heart to SERVE. Zambia needed a government that did have a real government plan. Those of us who have studied Zambian History know, that without a NATIONAL AGENDA, discussed, built and approved by consensus and all social sectors, it is impossible to make a New, true and effective governance process, viable. We know that hate, revenge, confrontations, bitterness and demagogy can only depeen national frustration like the case is now, looming over the majority of our population.





At this point, only the unpatriotic or the ignorant can deny that today we are worse than ever. To the saga of dozens of corrupt, self-praising and arrogant government officials added today, what we have is a government seemingly without a genuine plan, zero public agenda.



The pretext that we are as we are, a product of those who were before, has already lost its force; And that is because the now-in-charge government lacks the courage and commitment to confront the root causes of the National tragedy: the aberrant economic inequality between the few who have too much and the many who have nothing. What we have now is a government that accused corruption of all evils, but has today fallen into its reprehensible practices by its own decision.





Now, this is not just me, but everyone, all the people know it, it’s only the paid up praise singers that have taken the role as defenders of government – whose purpose is to try to survive a crisis that is already significantly beyond them … feeding misinformation and lies, resources of ephemeral existence.



A truly progressive government would have first pushed for a National AGENDA that favours and supports Ubuntu. If people are thriving, the economy will thrive – the reverse is not necessarily true. It must be humanitarian rather than misguided economic value that should be the governing principle of a progressive society. What was needed in 2021 is promoting a social base that as fuel, would have guaranteed favourable outcomes for the dispossessed majorities of our troubled country.





Is it possible to really SERVE and SAVE Zambia from collapse?

YES, but the road is extremely tricky, because ONLY an AGENDA, not an individual can help, but unfortunately most Zambians are not ready to hear this.

Most Zambians have forgotten that it was an AGENDA of liberation not necessarily KAUNDA that defeated the colonial masters in 1964. Most Zambians have forgotten that it was an AGENDA of Multipartism not necessarily CHILUBA that defeated UNIP in 1991. Zambians at the moment are looking for a Messiah just like they thought they had found one in 2021.

My Fellow Citizens, we don’t necessarily need an individual to free us, we need to rally behind a cause, an AGENDA to create a NEW, BETTER AND PROSPEROUS ZAMBIA FOR EVERYONE.





As citizens, if we are going to allow political comedy to persist and our institutions to degrade even further, SAVING Zambia will be an increasingly distant goal and perhaps impossible to achieve.



For me, regardless of who cares, Zambia is still on a wrong track. The Zambian BUS does not require a mechanic to FIX a few things, we are on the WRONG ROAD altogether and we bravely, peacefully, intelligently and elegantly need to destroy the system machine we have now, and build a NEW economic system, the system that is dedicated to the Zambian people.



Let us ALL get PASSionately Involved.



MALOMO DAVID ( MD )

PASS Party President.

17. 01. 2025.