IT LOOKS THE PF GENERAL ASSEMBLY MAY NOT TAKE PLACE ANYTIME SOON

…Court To Rule On January 9 Over Miles’ Application





A High Court in Kabwe that issued an injunction to Morgan Ng’ona to restrict the PF from holding a General Assembly says it will only rule on the 9th January 2026 on Miles Sampa”s application to be joined to the matter.





Former PF Secretary General Davies Mwila last week warned that if the party fails to elec a Leader this month, December 2025 it should forget wining elections next year.





Mwila said the PF is gone and that the leadership must consider moving the structures find a special purpose political party to use for the 2026 elections.





In a statement Sampa who was leader of the PF Ng’ona -Robert Chabinga faction said the matter of him joining as a friend of the court will only be decided in January 2026.





Yesterday our lawyers filed an Amicus Curiae on my behalf in the Kabwe High Court where Morgan Ngona obtained a restraining order on the PF stopping it from holding a convention to re-elect a new President.





According to AI…

“ An amicus curiae (Latin for “friend of the court”) is an individual or organization not directly involved in a court case, but who offers expertise, information, or insight to assist the court, often through a formal written brief (amicus brief). Their role is to provide context, complex legal arguments, or factual data on issues beyond the court’s direct expertise, helping judges make informed decisions, especially in cases with broad public impact, such as those concerning constitutional law or human rights. “





In the inter party hearing in Kabwe yesterday, Judge Limbani reserved his ruling to 9th January 2026.



MBS10.12.2025