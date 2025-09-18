It may be a risk to entrust young leaders in 2026 – Muhabi Lungu

It may be a risk to entrust young leaders in 2026 – Lungu!



Opposition Zambia We Want Secretary General, Muhabi Lungu, has cautioned against the idea of prioritizing only young leaders in the 2026 general elections, stressing that experience remains critical in running the affairs of the nation.





Mr. Lungu acknowledged the growing appetite for youthful leadership in governance but argued that the transition should be systematic and balanced with the wisdom of seasoned leaders.





Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka, Mr. Lungu noted that experienced leaders often bring perspectives that younger leaders may overlook.





“There is need for a mix between the old and the young to run the affairs of the nation,” said Mr. Lungu.





He further warned that allowing the country to be led exclusively by young people could prove to be a setback rather than progress.



-RCV