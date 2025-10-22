it may take another 100 years to remove power from the Tongas because United will always win against the divided?- Prophet Seer1

Prophet Seer1 writes:
Fact!
Tonga people are united, politically, it’s practically impossible for Tonga to stand against a Tonga at a presidential level.
Don’t talk about President Hamududu standing against HH, both of them stood against ECL. Have you heard Hamududu talking against President HH?
These Tongas are so united with their Chiefs possessing a very strong power and influence.
On the other hand, we have every Jim and Jack from the Bemba land and the east standing to challenge President HH next year, do you need a Prophet to tell you that it may take another 100 years to remove power from the Tongas because United will always win against the divided?
This is not a tribal post!
Am just trying to ask our brothers and sister to learn something from the Tongas instead of victimizing them.
A Tonga can never see a Tonga cry and walk pass so long you are crying in a Tonga language.
That’s unity.
#Seer1
There is no such a thing as removing Tongas from power. Power in Zambia is not with Tongas, it is with Zambians. Don’t give space to this fake Nigerian propheteer to bring confusion in Zambia.
Yes, this article is in bad taste.Disgusting,in fact.
It’s about Zambians not tribe.However, the man is trying to talk about dividing votes which is true.
Alright Seer 1, there’s something you know, and
I get your message, and indeed it doesn’t take a rocket Scientist to know what you are really saying. It’s what we live through in schools, communities and work places..
But I advise you to read the history of the Jewish people, and the Jewish Question in Europe.
The Jews were like that through to the 20th Century.. A Jew is a relative wherever you find him..Help should be given to a Jew wherever you find him or her. Lend money to a fellow jew without interest, for others you charge interest , and if they fail to return, you should get even their last pint of blood.
The Jews preserved their identity and refused to assimilate with the rest of the Society. Through Jewish Finance, they were able to get Land displacing the indigenous people, got Economic Power in Europe, in various Commercial Sectors… including the power of the Media. They became a successful group of people in the midst of poverty.
Eventually Europe opened it’s eyes and started discussing the Jewish Question.
And Anti Semitism was the result .
And you know what became of Jews in Europe.
Getting power based on Ethnicity, and maintaining it through Ethnic Loyalties is not sustainable..It gives short term glory and benefits.
Sooner than later,the communities wake up
and react against that ethnic group.
Whoever espouses that ideology is only digging his own grave.
Let us live in harmony, and desist from tailoring the pursuit of power along ethnicity…So Seer 1 , your ideology has been tried in History. It’s not sustainable.