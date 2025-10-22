it may take another 100 years to remove power from the Tongas because United will always win against the divided?- Prophet Seer1

Prophet Seer1 writes:

Fact!



Tonga people are united, politically, it’s practically impossible for Tonga to stand against a Tonga at a presidential level.





Don’t talk about President Hamududu standing against HH, both of them stood against ECL. Have you heard Hamududu talking against President HH?





These Tongas are so united with their Chiefs possessing a very strong power and influence.





On the other hand, we have every Jim and Jack from the Bemba land and the east standing to challenge President HH next year, do you need a Prophet to tell you that it may take another 100 years to remove power from the Tongas because United will always win against the divided?





This is not a tribal post!



Am just trying to ask our brothers and sister to learn something from the Tongas instead of victimizing them.





A Tonga can never see a Tonga cry and walk pass so long you are crying in a Tonga language.



That’s unity.



#Seer1