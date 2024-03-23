It shouldn’t surprise us if we wake up tomorrow to find Mr Kakubo is back as Minister of Foreign Affairs- Fred M’membe

WHEN YOU KNOW, YOU KNOW

It’s a script. A sequence of events are being rolled out as per plan.

This is what happens to leaders when power corrupts them and corrupts absolutely. They get detached from reality.

And the sense of fear and respect for the people who elected them and the state systems vanishes. They begin to force things. They do what they want and in the manner they want it done, regardless of the consequences.

Sadly, such leaders can never be advised about their actions or their misjudgments. They think they’re shrewd, but we have seen such things in this country before and how they’ve ended disastrously.

That said, can Mr Hakainde Hichilema reappoint Mr Stanley Kakubo back to his previous portfolio – Minister of Foreign Affairs – which he has kept for all this time. It shouldn’t surprise us if we wake up tomorrow to find Mr Kakubo is back as Minister of Foreign Affairs! All these auditions, scripts, and monkey tricks Mr Hichilema is doing are just a waste of time.

Zambians are not fools. They know what is happening and where this whole Kakubo saga is heading and how it will end.

And let them not even cheat themselves that they’re clever and sophisticated enough to hide their intentions. Nothing about Mr Hichilema and his administration is surprising anymore. By now, Zambians know that they’re a fraudulent and lying leadership. And so, not much of decency, integrity and honesty is expected from them.

So, whatever they do with this matter, the joke is on them. Which government, donor agency, or international partner will respect and take Mr Kakubo seriously in whatever portfolio they may return him in, worse off, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

International relations and diplomacy are very serious undertakings and states, and leaders are treated and judged based on the character, decency, and CV of the individuals they present to the world as their face.

With the litany of stories, explanations, and scandals around him, is Mr Kakubo the right face for the job? Time will tell.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party