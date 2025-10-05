It was a slip of tongue. I never introduced my daughter to alcohol- Nollywood actress Laide Bakare

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has tendered a public apology after she disclosed that she was the one who first introduced her daughter, Similoluwa, to clubbing and alcohol at age 17.

In a recent interview, the actress admitted that she personally gave her daughter her first club experience and even her first alcoholic drink.

“In fact, I’m the first person that will bring her to a club. That was her first club experience ever. And I like the fact that, in her memory, her very first alcoholic drink and clubbing was through me,” Laide said

Following the backlash she received, Laide in a video shared online this evening, apologised for her comment.

According to her, it was a slip of tongue as she never introduced her child to alcohol but only took her out.

‘’I didn’t know I said it. The video was sent to me where I said it but it was a slip of tongue. Such never happened. I didn’t introduce her to alcohol at all. I will never do that. The little girl (Similoluwa) felt bad as well. She doesn’t like to be put out there as a teenage girl abusing alcohol at a young age.

I am using the video to say sorry Simi, sorry parents that feel like I was wrong with that step.’

Please forgive me for the blunder’