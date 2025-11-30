It was not a good idea for all those opposition political leaders to attend the prayer rally

I was thrown back while watching the arrivals at the prayers organised by OASIS Forum.

It looked like it was a gathering of opposition political leaders and their members. It did not appear as a prayer rally. I mean, you don’t wave party symbols at a prayer rally! See image.

It was not a good idea for all those opposition political leaders to attend the prayers. One would also ask, was the group of women singing outside, a church choir or a political party choir?

The focus was on the political leaders. Even in the seating arrangements, they were given prominence. The Bishops and Priests should have taken that prominence because it was a prayer meeting.

Meaning that, if the peaceful protest had taken place these opposition political leaders would have been there! And most of them being either PF or TONSE Alliance, the peaceful protest would have quickly turned into a PF/TONSE event!

That being the case, certainly “others” from the other side of the political divide would have “reacted”. Even if the police had been there, clashes would have occurred.

By the time peace would have returned damage to property, injuries, may be even loss of life would have occurred. And the police would have been accused of having taken a side.

At this stage, I thought to myself, maybe the President was right, maybe he foresaw the possibility of such a potential playing out.

Looking at this whole scenario, I think it was good that the protest was cancelled.

Lesson: As we head into the Electoral Campaign Period, those of us who organise genuine prayers, need to ensure that politicians don’t take advantage and infiltrate the gatherings.

BLESSINGS.

Bilon Kalumbinga, Cand Th.D.

28/11/2025

Image: Makebi Zulu arriving at the OASIS Forum Prayer Rally.