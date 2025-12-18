IT WAS SHOCKING TO SEE THE SPEAKER DANCE AFTER BILL 7 PASSED IN PARLEY – Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ)

IT WAS SHOCKING TO SEE THE SPEAKER DANCE AFTER BILL 7 PASSED IN PARLEY – EFZ



Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) Executive Director, Andrew Mwenda, has expressed disappointment with the conduct of the Speaker of the National Assembly, following the successful passage of Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 7 of 2025.





Bishop Mwenda says as a former member of the Oasis Forum and in her role as Speaker, she was expected to remain impartial throughout the legislative process as opposed to dancing after the passage of the bill.





Speaking when he featured on the Christian Voice Chatback Programme in Lusaka today, Bishop Mwenda said that although the Speaker was entitled to her personal views on Bill 7, she should not have publicly revealed her stance after the Bill was passed by Parliament.





“This casts serious doubt on the impartiality of the Speaker, who is expected to preside over the House in a fair and neutral manner,” said Bishop Mwenda.





Meanwhile, Bishop Mwenda noted that the Oasis Forum did everything possible to oppose Bill 7 but acknowledged that, in the end, the will of the people prevailed through their elected representatives in Parliament.





He said the Forum respects the outcome of the parliamentary vote and will continue to champion constitutionalism, democracy, and the rule of law in Zambia.



Angel Kasabo



RCV