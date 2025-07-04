“It Will Be a Mockery for  UPND Administration to Put  Lungu to Rest” – Makebi Zulu

“It Will Be a Mockery for This Administration to Put Him to Rest” – Makebi Zulu.
The family of the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has reiterated its loss of faith in the Zambian government’s handling of funeral arrangements, stating that it would be a “mockery” for the current administration to preside over his burial. Family spokesperson Makebi Zulu, speaking during an interview from Johannesburg, strongly criticized the state’s conduct, which he says has shattered all trust between the government and the former president’s family.
Zulu emphasized that while the family is not outright opposed to Lungu being buried in Zambia, they are deeply concerned about the intentions and conduct of the state. “What is of concern right now is that it will be a mockery for this administration to be the ones to put him to rest, because everything they have done in the recent past has shown that they cannot be trusted,” he said. According to Zulu, the family’s desire is for a dignified send-off, something they believe is impossible under the current circumstances.
The family has accused the government of engaging in public relations theatrics instead of genuine engagement. Zulu referenced a recent incident in which state media reportedly misrepresented the status of the national mourning period, initially suggesting it had ended only to later claim it had been extended. “These are perhaps untrustworthy people we’re dealing with,” Zulu remarked, pointing to a pattern of shifting positions and failed negotiations as evidence of insincerity on the government’s part.
Efforts to mediate the matter, including interventions by former presidents and regional leaders have all broken down. Zulu blamed the failure of those discussions on the Zambian government’s repeated reversal of previously agreed-upon terms. “If the government was truthful, they would tell you that there were things agreed upon which the President later changed his mind about. That’s why we’ve failed to move forward,” he stated.
At the core of the standoff is the family’s rejection of President Hakainde Hichilema’s involvement in the funeral. They argue that the President’s insistence on presiding over the ceremony despite the strained relationship and the family’s objections disregards the wishes of the deceased’s kin. “The very insistence that he should be the one to lead the burial goes against the dignity and wishes of the family,” Zulu concluded, making clear that with trust now completely broken, the likelihood of reconciliation remains slim.
July 4, 2025
©️ KUMWESU
