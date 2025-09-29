IT WILL BE DIFFICULT TO REMOVE  UPND GOVT IN 2026, SAYS PF PRESIDENT CHABINGA

IT WILL BE DIFFICULT TO REMOVE THE GOVERNMENT IN 2026, SAYS CHABINGA





Leader of Opposition in Parliament Robert Chabinga says it will be difficult to remove the United Party for National Development UPND government from office because it has prioritised the well-being of ordinary citizens.





The lawmaker has cited the increase of constituency development fund as one of the reasons.





Mr Chabinga said President Hakainde Hichilema is not going to have competition from the opposition next year.





“When your friends are doing fine, why should we be doing guess work? Five years is too little to change the Government. We need consistency of 10 years for the head of State,” he said.





Mr Chabinga said the decision by the New Dawn administration to continue supporting development at grassroots level through CDF should be supported by citizens.





“Change! Change! Which change? K40 million going to the constituency…believe me, this is a serious game-changer.”





Mr Chabinga, who is Mafinga Member of Parliament, said PF members are geared to go flat-out and ensure the UPND administration wins next year’s general elections to attain continuity in the developmental agenda.





He also said with the continued leadership crisis in Tonse Alliance, it will be difficult for Zambians to trust them with governance of the country.



By Zambia Daily Mail