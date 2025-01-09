It will be hard for opposition to turn youths against UPND – Former PF MP



FORMER PF Chifunabuli Member of Parliament Ponde Mecha says it will not be easy for the opposition to turn Zambian youths against the ruling UPND.



Mecha believes the ruling party’s programmes aimed at empowering young people have built strong support among the youth for the government.



He stated that the youths who played an important role in President Hakainde Hichilema’s 2021 election victory still remain a powerful force.



“Those hoping to rally the youth against the current administration must first grapple with the reality that many young Zambians are beneficiaries of policies and Programmes under the New Dawn government.”





“For instance, public service jobs in education, health etc, the free education policy, the scaling up of technical and vocational education and the expansion of youth entrepreneurship programmes like the Youth Empowerment Fund have all directly benefited thousands of young Zambians,” said Mecha.



However, Mecha said while the UPND has done well in connecting with young people, it must sustain its efforts to avoid losing their support.





He urged the government to clearly explain its policies and programmes to ensure young people understand the benefits.



Meach said social media and other platforms can be utilised to connect with the youth.





He added that young people should be shown that they are part of decision-making processes by including them in leadership roles.



He said government must also ensure that key programmes like skills training and youth funds, reach those who need them most.





Meanwhile, Mecha also noted the dissatisfaction among some youths but stressed that it does not automatically mean that they will join the opposition.



“The youth movement in Zambia remains a powerful force, but any attempt to turn it against President Hichilema and the UPND faces significant challenges. The government’s systems-thinking approach, coupled with its focus on youth empowerment has created a reservoir of goodwill among many young people. While gaps exist, they are not insurmountable.”





“For the youth movement to shift meaningfully, the opposition must address these dynamics critically and present a coherent and inclusive vision. Similarly, the New Dawn government must remain vigilant, ensuring that its policies and programs continue to resonate with the aspirations of Zambia’s youth. Only then can either side lay claim to this influential demographic,” he added.





He added that government projects in sectors like mining, agriculture, and infrastructure are creating opportunities that appeal to many young Zambians.





Mecha said the opposition must do more than rely on frustrations to win over the youth.



By Catherine Pule



Credits/Kalemba, January 8, 2025