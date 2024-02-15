IT WILL NOT BE EASY TO LOSE POWER IN 2026, SAYS HICHILEMA

By Fox Reporter

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has vowed that it will not be easy for the UPND to lose the 2026 election.

Speaking when he addresed party factionaries at the new party Headquarters named Anderson Mazoka House, President Hichilema said the UPND is much more ready than ever before.

He said he is ready to face any opposition political party and alliances.

President Hichilema vowed that it will not be easy for the opposition to unseat him from the office of Presidency.

The Head of State took advantage of the programme to reveal to the party officials a six-point party strategic plan ahead of the 2026 General elections, which, he said UPND members nationwide must adopt in order to remain relevant to the Zambian people.

President Hichilema directed party Secretary General, Batuka Imenda and the National Manangement Committe in the immediate term to immediately reorganize all party structures across the nation.

He further directed that by April, 2024, he expects that the party at provincial level should have a well established party offices.

President Hichilema who was in a jovial mood directed for the recruitment of new party members, adding that there is need to register new members and help them get National Registration Cards and voters cards ahead of the 2026 tripartite election.

He further tool a swipe at the party’s media team’s to improve their messeging in order to highlight successes in the last two and half years on being in office.

President Hichilema wondered why members of the UPND are failing to outline the achievements of the party in the last two years such as recruitments of teachers, health workers, increased CDF, free education, no cadresim, reintroduction of student’s meal allowances, freedom of speech and association among many other major achievements of the party.

He emphasised the need for national wide mobilizatio to be the main agenda in order to grow the party.

President Hichilema, further, revealed that on a date yet to be set, all UPND Members of Parliament, and members across the nation will be required to put on their party regalia and engage in community services such as cleaning markets, bus stations among other public facilities.

He said he will flag off the event at Lusaka’s Kulima tower bus station.