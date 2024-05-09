IT WILL TAKE OVER 60 YEARS FOR OUR COUNTRY TO DEVELOP IF WE CONTINUE HAVING GROBE TROTTING PRESIDENTS – DR COZMO MUMBA ;

National Revolution Party President Dr. Cozmo Mumba has condemned some of the trips undertaken by our republican president Hakainde Hichilema.

Yes, some trips are essential but others like the one in Kenya he would have assigned the Veep or even a Minister of Agriculture and Foreign Affairs to attend to it.

As you can be aware presidential trips are very costly and gobbles alot of tax payers money. In this ailing economy that money can be channeled in alleviating poverty amongst our people.

Our economy is in lCU and I urge my brother HH to reduce travelling aimlessly and attend to the needs of our people.

The people of Buyantashi ward in copperbelt are in dire need of cheap fertiliser, wat of others in Bwengwa, Chinsali, Milenge, Vubwi so on and forth. We need urgent solutions to attend to the high prices of essential commodities such as fuel, mealimeal, electricity etc.

CDF, especially in Lusaka has not benefited the general citizens.ln Kanyama, Chawama, Kabwata, Munali it’s just on paper. We want the minister of local govt to explain to us wat are the challenges or bottlenecks in disbursing the much politicized CDF to our people throughout the country.

WeAreNRP

Cozmo Mumba Street

Makeni Lusaka.