IT WON’T BE SURPRISING IF DELIMITATION FAVOURS UPND STRONGHOLDS – MAKEBI



PF presidential hopeful Makebi Zulu says it would not be surprising if the delimitation exercise favours most UPND strongholds.





Commenting on Lusaka Province UPND Chairman Obvious Mwaliteta’s remarks, who declared that he would contest the Kafue seat after delimitation, Zulu said it was mostly UPND members who were celebrating and looking forward to the exercise.





He, however, expressed hope that each of the 10 provinces would get seven constituencies.



“I would not be surprised if their constituencies favour them in their strongholds because they have been selfish. They have pursued personal interest or interest of the party more than the interest of the country. I say that because most of the ones that are celebrating and looking forward to [the delimitation exercise] are UPND members. So they know what’s going on. They know what’s going to happen.

So they can say whatever they have to say. But I’m hoping, or at least we’re hoping, that whatever the case, there should be equitable distribution of these constituencies. This is the way we are. We could at least allocate seven to each province, so that no region seems to be more favoured than the other. Because trust me, this process is likely to result in their regions having more constituencies than other regions which are not strongholds for UPND. I pray I’m proven wrong at some point,” Zulu said.





He also claimed that the entire delimitation process was botched.



“The whole delimitation is pretty much a botched process. What would have been expected and what we have been calling for right from the start is that prior to the so-called Act No. 13 of 2025, which was Bill 7 then, it should have been clear which constituencies are going to be subject of delimitation. Because for them to come up with a specific number as to the number of constituencies that were going to be subject of delimitation, it should have been known which constituencies those were going to be.

It wasn’t going to be about just shooting in the air. So in the same manner that this government is fond of rubber-stamping issues like they did where they set up a technical committee whose report they never took into consideration, just to try and sanitise the process, is the same process that they are undertaking right now. They already know the constituencies that are going to be subject of delimitation,” said Zulu.



