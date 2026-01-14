It would be ‘stupid’ to have Elon Musk’s Starlink in South Africa — Parliament committee chairperson:





Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) chairperson and RISE Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi says South Africa should not allow Elon Musk’s satellite internet service, Starlink, to operate in the country.





•In a video shared on X, Zibi said the government would be “stupid” to allow Starlink to operate due to Musk’s open disdain for South Africa.





•Zibi accused Musk of being a “white supremacist” who had declared himself an enemy of South Africa’s constitutional order and who frequently spread lies and misinformation about the country.





•Musk has himself repeatedly accused the SA government of discrimination, claiming Starlink was being denied an operating licence “solely because he is not Black.”





Late last year, it was reported that the Minister of Communications Solly Malatsi had issued a directive seeking to bypass BEE rules to allow for Starlink to operate in South Africa. This sparked political backlash from opposition parties.



(Phot credit: James Oatway/Reuters)