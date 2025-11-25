Italian family who stole £200k worth of goods from Alexander Isak ordered to pay back just £1 each to him

Members of an Italian family who burgled nearly £200,000 worth of goods from Liverpool striker Alexander Isak and over £1million worth from other people have reportedly been ordered to pay back just £1 each.

Valentino and Giacomo Nikolov, sister Jela Jovanovic, and her son Charlie Jovanovic broke into Isak’s Northumberland mansion in April 2024.

There, they grabbed £10,000 in cash, jewellery worth £68,000, and his Audi RS6 valued at £120,000.

The quad of burglars were put behind bars in May this year, each sentenced for between six and 10 years.

The Nikolov brothers and their sister have been ordered to repay just £1 each, while Charlie Jovanovic must return £1,135, after a proceeds of crime hearing at Newcastle Crown Court, according to the BBC.

The fee of £1 has been ordered because they have no money or assets. Jovanovic was the only one of the four who the court found could pay back more.

Judge Robert Spragg added that were they to be found with assets in the future, prosecutors could attempt to ‘satisfy the amount outstanding’ by opening new proceedings.

Police confirmed at the time of the burglary that a vehicle was stolen from Isak’s property in Darras Hall, a 20-minute drive to Newcastle, before being found abandoned in nearby Dissington.

They also raided two other homes on different nights. The gang had arrived in the UK, via ferry from Calais to Dover in a Citroen C3 and a Ford motorhome, in March.