Italian man walked for 280 miles (7 days) to cool down after arguing with his wife

After an argument with his wife, a man in Italy went out to cool off not knowing he would end up walking 280 miles on foot.

The 48-year-old began his journey in Como, near Milan, and walked for over a week until he reached Fano, a coastal town on the Adriatic Sea.

He covered nearly 40 miles a day in cold weather, sleeping outdoors and relying on food and shelter from strangers.

Police eventually found him after a missing persons report was filed. Despite his long journey, he was reportedly in good health, just tired and cold.

While speaking to authorities, the man reportedly told them, “I came here on foot, I didn’t use any transport,” and noted that along his lengthy journey, “I met people who offered me food and drink.”

He told officers he never imagined he’d walk so far, but found the journey peaceful and therapeutic. His wife had to drive over 250 miles to pick him up.

Despite his attempts to explain the situation, police reportedly fined the man €400 ($485) for being out past the city’s mandatedCOVID-19 quarantine curfew.

