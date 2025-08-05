IT’LL BE UNDIGNIFIED FOR HH TO PRESIDE OVER LUNGU’S FUNERAL – FAMILY TELLS COURT





THE family of former president Edgar Lungu has told the South African High Court, Gauteng Division, that it would be “undignified” for President Hakainde Hichilema to preside over Lungu’s funeral.





The family’s lawyer made the submission before Acting Judge President Aubrey Phago Ledwaba, Acting Deputy Judge President Thifhelimbilu Phanuel Mudau, and Judge Sulet Potterill, insisting there was no agreement for President Hichilema to play any role in the funeral proceedings.





“It will be undignified to force the respondents to have the current President preside over the funeral of the late president. So, we are saying that there is no agreement. We are saying for argument’s sake if the court might find that there is some sort of agreement.



News Diggers