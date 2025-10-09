It’s a BIBLICAL appointment just like DAVID only those with spiritual eyes can see what’s coming in 2026- Maxwell Chongu

It’s a BIBLICAL appointment just like DAVID only those with spiritual eyes can see what’s coming in 2026.
By Maxwell Chongu – CF National Youth Chairman
LUSAKA, THURSDAY, OCTOBER , 09, 2025 : President Harry Kalaba* will be the one to unseat *President Hakainde Hichilema* this has nothing to do with the flesh but everything to do with the spirit.
He is the chosen one by God to unite Zambia
Many Alliances, Political Parties and Presidential Candidates will come, some will look exactly what Zambians think can take over from President Hakainde Hichilema, others will come prepared with huge amounts of money and influence but God’s anointing is on *President Harry Kalaba* just like we read in the bible about David.
Many will position themselves ahead of 2026 just like David’s brothers did, destiny can be delayed however prophecy can’t but to be fulfilled.
You will ignore *President Harry Kalaba* , calling him young, others will try to harm, scandalize, demean and disrespect him but Divine intervention, protection and speed will be with him to ensure prophecy is fulfilled.
Himself will feel lonely sometimes just like David felt without knowing God is preparing him to be able to make decisions alone without people’s influence when he seats on the throne so that Zambians will benefit regardless of political affiliation unlike what is happening.
He is the chosen one that many can’t see coming because they are preoccupied with earthly things and no time with the word of God.
I’am not a prophet neither a priest, apostle, pastor but remember God has a strange way of using people you least expect to deliver his message.
Prophecy will surely be fulfilled.
I remain
*Maxwell Chongu*
This is the gentleman who was mocking God by wearing the Dorcas uniform and posing with a bottle of beer. Today he claims to have spiritual eyes.
This is how PF cheapened the name of God.
Please, leave God out of your madness. It won’t end well.
Kkkkkk if the devil could speak the voice should be that of maxwell chongu
And its was a Bibical view that led you put on a Dorcas uniform while holding a beer in another hand? Maxwell you are an abomination in the eyes of God each time you speak. There is no respentance in you and those that see reform in you aŕe the kind of people that preached to the woman who kept her husbands corpse in the house and preach that it would resurrect.
Turn from false prophets Chongu. Stop pushing their false message. Stop using God’s words to mislead the way you misled into think Edgar Lungu was humble while milslead people that he had to give away state property and is tearing homes down. Misleading clergy with cars when even they should have exercised faith in God instead fell for the very message you preach.
There has to be a better way to earn a living, than cheat fellow human beings. Yoi are nothing but a devious person with a quick tongue that the book of Proverbs warns us about. And to thonk individuals have allowed this man to preach among them