It’s a generational curse because my father also did it to his sister – Pastor admits r3ping his 17-year-old daughter for 4 years

A Magistrate’s Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State on Thursday, ordered that a 42-year old pastor, Samson Ajayi, be remanded in the Olokuta Correctional Centre for allegedly r3ping his 17-year old biological daughter( name withheld) for over four years.

Ajayi, who confessed to the alleged offence claimed he was under a ‘generational curse’ beyond his comprehension.

The court presided over by Magistrate Taiwo Lebi, remanded the defendant at the Olokuta Correctional Facility, pending the issuance of advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, (DPP).

The incident reportedly occurred in his residence at Igoba area, Ondo State.

Ajayi, a father of five was arrested last week, after his wife reported the incident to the police at Igoba.

It was revealed that the victim’s mother who was unaware of the abuse occurring under her roof for over four years, came home on that fateful day and met her matrimonial bed scattered.

It was further learnt that after much persuasion, the victim disclosed the abuse to her mother, who then reported the matter to the police, leading to Ajayi’s arrest while he was at a prayer mountain.

Upon his arrest, Ajayi was arraigned in court on two counts bothering on r3pe and defilement.

The Prosecutor, Supol Martins Olowofeso, informed the court that Ajayi committed the alleged offence between March 2021 and August 2025, in his residence at Igoba.

The prosecutor alleged that Samson sexually molested his daughter for over four years.

The charge sheet reads in part, “That you, Samson Ajayi ‘m’ sometimes between July 2021 and August 2025, at Igoba, Akure in the Akure Magisterial district did have carnal knowledge of your biological daughter (name withheld) ‘F’17 years.”

The offences, according to the charge, contravene Sections 3 (a, b, and c) 25 of the Ondo State Violence against Persons Prohibition Laws of Ondo State 2021.

The plea of the defendant was not taken.

Due to the serious nature of the allegations, the prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in any correctional facility in the state, pending advice from the office of the DPP.

According to Olowofeso, the application was supported by an 11-paragraph affidavit to show that there is probable cause to remand the defendant.

While in the dock, Ajayi confessed to the alleged crime, and claimed that he was under the influence of a ‘generational curse’.

“I eventually did it, but I didn’t know what came over me. I think it’s a generational curse because my father also did it to my sister, his biological daughter. It was just an act to disgrace me,” he admitted.

Ajayi’s lawyer, Kehinde Osadugba, suggested a settlement, noting that the victim’s mother had forgiven him, due to his role as the family’s breadwinner.

However, Magistrate Taiwo Lebi declined the request, emphasising that Ajayi’s confession has provided probable cause to remand him to the correctional facility.

Lebi ordered the prosecutor to duplicate the case file and send it to the DPP for further advice.

He adjourned the case to November 20, this year, for review.