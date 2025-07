IT’S A THREE-HORSE RACE IN MFUWE





Three candidates have successfully filed their nominations in the Mfuwe Parliamentary by-election slated for August 7.





UPND candidate Malama Mfunelo, Socialist Party’s Charles Mubanga and New Congress Party’s Brian Kunda will be the three names on the ballot next month.





CREDIT: CHISHIMBA BWALYA/ DAILY MAIL