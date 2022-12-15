IT’S AN AFFRONT TO SEE THAT THE IRON LADY MARTHA MUSHIPE HAS BEEN ABANDONED DESPITE STANDING AND DEFENDING THE UPND PARTY FOR YEARS WITH HER MEAGRE RESOURCES.

Right from the inception when the UPND and Bally took over ,I would see vividly that President HH and the entire UPND did not write ✍️ all the members that needed to be appointed like the way the previous MMD and PF Gvnts did….Maybe they were not sure if they could scoop and emerge as the winners of 2021 election.

How would one explain the omission of Martha Mushipe’s name on the list of people to be appointed,surely with all what she did for the party? Is there anything that she did wrong to President HH and the UPND large or what? Ba UPND where are you getting this spirit of avarice/gluttony if I may ask?

The name Martha Mushipe is a national household name and that was all over the media outlets immediately after the PF dribbled the mighty UPND through the con-court on technicalities…because of how the Iron Lady Martha Mushipe argued the case together with the politician cum turned lawyer (Mr HH) lol in the con-court….Immediately after that she became the sworn enemy and target of the PF state machinery.Her office was broken into by fake thieves ,her legal practioner license was revoked ,her office was closed by the purported mighty PF by then.,.Actually so many ugly stuff happened to the point where they took over her properties and she couldn’t work anymore.

Then today your Excellency Mr President Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the entire top leadership you wanna forget about her,really? Mr President even if you are too forgetful you can’t forget her.

Are you telling me that in the entire UPND there’s no one brave or bold members who can remind Mr President on this issue mwebantu sure? Surely Mr President You can *dump and forget about your son *Son of HH* but definitely not the Iron Lady Martha Mushipe

The problem with these appointments that are done in piecemeal is that it’s easy to forget other names and no wonder your Excellency the President your predecessors collected all the names at once and did the homework together and did the appointments on the same day unlike the appointments taking a year.

As I end I just want to remind and appeal to the President’s conscious that Mr President please appoint and honour Miss Martha Mushipe for the vital role or work that she did for the party.

The uncompromisingly and radicalized profound message is meant to offer checks and balance without fear or favour so that the differences,misunderstandings ,oversights and incompetencies can be addressed and then in turn Bally is voted into power again in 2026 election

I end here because this is so far what the Lord laid upon my heart ❤️ and if you want Ignore Son of HH’s friendly advice.

Napita mukwai

Twalumba ndoo

Aaron shimakanga Lwindabatete

Son of HH aka Mwana kateka

NB:The author ✍️ of this article is an advocate for the marginalized,victimized,stigmatized,traumatized,rule of law,democracy and good governance