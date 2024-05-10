Its another Champions League title I want, focus not on Ballon d’Or, – Vinícius Jr.

Vinícius Júnior has brushed aside rumours suggesting he could clinch the Ballon d’Or, emphasising his priority to assist Real Madrid in securing their 15th Champions League title.

Named the player of the match in Madrid’s 2-1 Champions League semifinal second-leg triumph over Bayern Munich on Wednesday, the Brazil international said: “Everyone talks about the Ballon d’Or but I’m very calm. I want to win another Champions League with this team.

“I can do great things this season and then I have to go with Brazil [for the Copa América]. I always think about the teams first and then me.

“We were able to place the best team in the world in another final. We have 25 stars in the team, all of us have worked hard to achieve our aim which is to go to London [for the Champions League final] and win La Liga. We have won La Liga; we are going to London.”

On June 1, Madrid is set to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at London’s Wembley Stadium. Vinícius, 23, is considered one of the top candidates to inherit Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or title.

He showcased his talent by netting a hat trick in Madrid’s victory over Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final last January, and his contributions with 13 goals played a pivotal role in Los Blancos’ LaLiga triumph.

In the Champions League, his performance has been remarkable, scoring five goals and providing five assists in nine appearances.

“I came here [to Madrid] when I was young, 18,” he said. “I was criticised a lot and that made me work a lot more in order to be ready when the time came… I train every day to improve. I’m now here, in another final.

“I’ve never worked in a group that is as united as ours is this season. This group works a lot.”

Vinícius also paid tribute to Spanish forward Joselu, whose two late goals put Madrid in the final.

“[Against Bayern on Wednesday] Joselu came on in the 81st minute and scored two goals,” he said. “This is a reward for Joselu. He has always worked to do the best for the team and never complained when he didn’t play. This proves what our group is.”