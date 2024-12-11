IT’S DELUSIONAL TO THINK THE COUNTRY IS IN MOURNING WITH EDGAR LUNGU



By Mupishi Jones



It’s delusional to even imagine that Mr.Harry Kalaba,Mr.Sean Tembo,Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba,Mr.Fred M’membe and Mr.Brian Mundubile are grieving with Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu over his lost hope of ever becoming the President of Zambia again.





It is apodictic or clearly established and beyond dispute that the above mentioned people with appetite to become the Republican President of Zambia knew that the Constitutional Court will rule against Edgar but continued putting up a facade which masked their private despair with the view that once that ConCourt bombshell is dropped, each one was hoping all the supporters of Edgar will shift allegiance their way!





Therefore, their support and association with Edgar was neither because they believed in Edgar’s capacity to effectively run this country nor that he will be eligible for the third term,but they were and are still after Edgar’s endorsement for his support base!





Mr.Kalaba is one of those that were looking forward to being the Presidential flag bearer under UKA.His only obstacle was Edgar.He joined UKA purely to exploit Edgar’s support base and not because he believed in Edgar.



Edgar’s exit from UKA to TONSE although paved the way for Kalaba to lead UKA, his primary strategy was that this watershed judgement should have found Edgar in However, the “little girls” in UKA spoiled the pudding.





This also extends to Mr M’membe.All those displays of solidarity to Edgar and his embattled family were aimed at soliciting for sympathy from Edgar’s support base.M’membe is a highly skillful strategist who analysed the eligibility case a long time ago and he knew that Edgar wasn’t eligible for future elections.He too, like a stalker, was after Edgar’s endorsement and subsequently gets his support base.





As for Emmanuel Mwamba,Brian Mundubile and Miles Sampa, these have been nursing presidential ambitions soon after the PF and Edgar Lungu lost the 2021 general elections.



They even spearheaded the preparations for the PF extra-ordinary convention to elect a flag bearer and went ahead and paid nomination fees of K200,000.00 each.





They knew for certainty,from that moment that Edgar wasn’t eligible for the next general elections of 2026.



These trio PF members were the frontrunner presidential aspiring candidates whose ambitions were at the time of Edgar’s retirement,being frustrated by covert manoeuvres of holding onto the PF’s presidency by Edgar even after publicly retiring from active politics.





Miles Sampa foresaw Edgar’s covert manoeuvres and swiftly ( before Emmanuel and Mundubile tabalasalapuka,pwaku!) pulled a carpet off Edgar’s feet through the 24 October 2023 PF convention at Mulungushi Conference centre and assumed the PF presidency.





Miles Sampa’s checkmate, prompted Edgar to quickly resurface and announce his return to active politics purporting to come back and salvage the PF from what he termed “selfish hired guns”. However,it was too late for Edgar to push Miles out.



Furthermore, Sampa’s checkmate seems to have jostled both Emmanuel and Mundubile’s presidential ambitions and scattered them in disarray.





However, what kept especially Emmanuel Mwamba moving was his firm belief that Edgar wasn’t going to be allowed by the law to contest the 2026 general elections.



There’s a Nigerian proverb which says that “When you want to know what lies ahead of the road you’re going, ask those who are coming back using the same road”.





Emmanuel knew that KK once used that same road of returning back to active politics.He was also aware that FTJ his immediate Boss,had used that same third term road.



Emmanuel is an experienced person in matters of governance who couldn’t have failed to read that Edgar’s third term manoeuvres where a political road leading to nowhere and that it was just a matter of time.





Therefore his calculations was to temporarily side with Edgar in demonizing and eventually eliminating Miles Sampa from the PF race. Mundubile wasn’t a political match for him whom he could tactically handle in due course.



One of Emmanuel’s strategy was to control the PF media and spearhead the propaganda pretending to be supporting Edgar in order for him to gain mileage amongst the Edgar Lungu’s support That’s a strategy which Sata used during FTJs third term bid.





Fast forward, just as they rightly predicted, the Concourt rules that Edgar Lungu is not eligible to contest in any future elections under the current constitution in Zambia.

Whilst celebrating within the walls of their bedrooms, outside they’d continue to pretend to moan with Edgar.





When Edgar Lungu said Plan B is being put in motion,all he means is that he’ll go full throttle in backing he’s preferred candidate both in terms of finances and Marshall his supporters towards his candidate.





In conclusion, the people that are genuinely in mourning with Edgar over the outcome of the ConCourt are Tasila, Dalitso,Tayali,JJ, Banda,Kaizer,Chilangwa, Kampyongo,Chitotela, Bowman and others who had put everything in Edgar Lungu bouncing back to power.



The rest of the pack new that sooner or later, the political road for Edgar’s comeback will be permanently over before 2026,



I submit.