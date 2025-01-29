It’s Foolish for a Parent to Starve Her Own Children While Providing for Her Neighbors: The Case of UPND Exporting Electricity to Namibia Amidst Load-Shedding



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



Zambia is enduring one of its worst energy crises in recent memory. Citizens are subjected to abnormal hours of load-shedding, businesses are crumbling, and the cost of living continues to spiral out of control. Amid this national emergency, the UPND government has chosen to export electricity to Namibia and other neighboring countries. This ill-conceived decision is not only illogical but deeply insensitive—it mirrors a parent deliberately starving her own children to feed the neighbors. It is a betrayal of the Zambian people, who placed their trust in the UPND to prioritize their welfare.





Governance, at its core, is about serving and protecting one’s citizens. Yet, the UPND administration appears to have abandoned this principle, leaving Zambians in literal darkness while striving to meet international agreements. This misguided choice has inflicted untold suffering on families, businesses, and critical sectors.





A Nation Crippled by Darkness



The ongoing load-shedding crisis is not just an inconvenience—it is a disaster. Entire sectors of society have been devastated by the prolonged blackouts, which now stretch as long as 15 to 18 hours in some areas. This catastrophe has spared no one.





1. Economic Collapse:



Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are on their knees. Welders, barbershops, tailors, and other trades that rely on power have been forced to shut down operations. This has led to widespread job losses and worsening poverty.





A welder in Kitwe lamented how his family has gone without food for days because his shop remains closed due to a lack of power. In Lusaka, small restaurant owners are throwing away spoiled food every week, compounding their financial losses.





Industries that form the backbone of the economy, such as mining and manufacturing, are also suffering. Reduced production hours are translating into revenue losses, diminished exports, and a growing economic crisis.





2. Families in Crisis:



Households across Zambia are bearing the brunt of the government’s failure to act. Families now struggle to cook meals, refrigerate food, and keep warm during the night. Many are forced to purchase charcoal, which is both expensive and harmful to the environment, further compounding the country’s challenges.





Urban households are struggling to find alternatives, while rural families, already facing limited access to resources, are even worse off. The government’s inaction is creating a humanitarian crisis.





3. Healthcare and Education Under Siege:



Power outages in hospitals and clinics are putting lives at risk. Vital equipment like ventilators and incubators cannot operate consistently. Clinics in rural areas are unable to refrigerate vaccines, jeopardizing the health of infants and expecting mothers.



In schools, the future of Zambia is being compromised. Students are forced to study by candlelight or sit idle in classrooms where no lessons can take place. The lack of power not only harms their academic performance but also robs them of the opportunities they deserve.





Exporting Electricity While Zambians Suffer



Despite the glaring crisis, the UPND government has stubbornly chosen to continue exporting electricity to Namibia and other countries. The rationale provided—long-term contracts and the need for foreign exchange—rings hollow when weighed against the suffering of Zambians.





1. Misguided Priorities:



It is incomprehensible that the government would prioritize meeting international agreements over the welfare of its people. While fulfilling obligations is important, it should never come at the expense of the citizens who elected the government into office. A responsible government would renegotiate such contracts, emphasizing the urgency of the domestic energy crisis.





2. Failure of Leadership:



True leadership requires bold decision-making in the face of challenges. Rather than taking decisive action to protect its citizens, the UPND has hidden behind technicalities and excuses. This lack of courage to confront Zambia’s energy partners demonstrates a failure to lead in the best interest of the nation.





3. Economic Sabotage:



The government’s insistence on exporting electricity may earn some foreign exchange in the short term, but the long-term damage to Zambia’s economy is far greater. Businesses are closing, industrial output is declining, and investors are losing confidence. This is not just a power crisis—it is economic sabotage.





No Excuses: The Government Has Failed



The UPND government cannot justify its neglect of Zambians. The decision to export electricity amidst such prolonged and severe load-shedding is nothing short of a betrayal. When citizens voted for the UPND in 2021, they were promised a government that would prioritize their well-being. Instead, they have been handed an administration more concerned with appeasing international partners than addressing the needs of its people.





The excuses offered by the government—global energy challenges, low water levels at hydropower stations, and contractual obligations—are unacceptable. Zambians deserve bold leadership, not blame-shifting. A government that cannot solve its citizens’ problems has no right to remain in office.





The Verdict: Time to Act or Step Aside



The UPND government has failed to deliver on its promises and is actively contributing to the suffering of its citizens. By exporting electricity while Zambians endure endless hours of load-shedding, the administration has shown a lack of empathy, leadership, and foresight.





Zambians are not asking for miracles—they are asking for responsible governance that prioritizes their well-being. If the UPND cannot fulfill this basic duty, it has no moral authority to remain in power.



The writing is on the wall: charity begins at home. A government that starves its own people while feeding others is not fit to lead.