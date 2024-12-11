It’s high time Lungu started guiding youths as father of the nation – UPND youths



UPND youths have called on the public to respect Edgar Lungu while urging the former president to start guiding youths in his role as a father of the nation following his eligibility ruling yesterday.







On Tuesday, Lungu was deemed ineligible by the Constitutional Court to stand for future presidential election after already serving two terms.





Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka today, the ruling party’s national youth chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso stated that after settling the debate of Lungu’s eligibility, it was high time all youths respected the former Head of State.



Liswaniso added that Lungu must play his fatherly role as a former president so that President Hakainde Hichilema can also start involving him in national affairs as is the case with former vice presidents who are engaged in different national activities.





The youth leader added that the youths are willing to learn from Lungu as a statesman who contributes to the country’s peace and unity.



“It’s time we gave Lungu respect as young people, as a former head of state. It’s time he also started guiding us. We have seen the President involving former vice presidents in developing the nation.”





“It’s time Lungu took up his role as a former head of state. We want to learn from him we would like him to contribute to the peace and unity of this country. The agenda is to unite and develop this nation,” said Liswaniso.



He also called on the church, traditional leaders and civil society organisations to reach out to the former President in order for him to start participating in national matters.





Liswaniso also advised politicians to leave Lungu alone and let him focus on his retirement.



“He’s the only father we have, let him play his role and politicians leave that man alone to enjoy retirement. Let him play his role in democracy. Only those who hate lawlessness can argue with the judgement. Our focus is to give respect to the former Head of State,” said Liswaniso.





Furthermore, the youth leader added that yesterday’s judgment was a sign that there is law and order under the leadership of President Hichilema…https://kalemba.news/trending/2024/12/11/its-high-time-lungu-started-guiding-youths-as-father-of-the-nation-upnd-youths/



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, December 11, 2024