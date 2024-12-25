It’s high time M’membe grew up and acted responsibly – Hamasaka

STATE House Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka has advised Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe to graduate into adulthood and act responsibly.

This follows M’membe’s recent article on the reintroduction of the Voluntary National Service Programme where he is accusing President Hakainde Hichilema of attempting to establish a “parallel army” through the programme.

Hamasaka stated that the opposition leader’s claim is both shocking and disappointing especially for the fact that it is coming from someone aspiring to lead Zambia.

He added that M’membe’s article reveals how unaware he is of a “parallel army” in youths commonly referred to as “junkies” which already exists.

“We have noted a long rambling statement from the Socialist Party President, Fred M’membe, in which he makes a series of astonishing and baseless allegations against Republican President Hakainde Hichilema.”

“This claim is both shocking and disappointing, especially coming from someone aspiring to lead Zambia. It reveals a lack of awareness that a “parallel army” of sorts already exists in the form of youths commonly referred to as “junkies” who are involved in harmful activities and terrorising citizens in our communities,” said Hamasaka.

Hamasaka said the opposition should occasionally commend efforts aimed at addressing societal challenges by President Hakainde Hichilema, instead of perpetuating unfounded allegations.

“The ZNS voluntary training programme is designed to equip young people with essential skills in trades such as plumbing, carpentry, tailoring and other artisan professions. These skills will empower them to secure employment or start their own ventures, contributing positively to the economy and staying away from lawlessness,” he added.

“In case Mr. Mmembe is not aware, currently President Hichilema’s government is offering free education policy which has been embraced by Zambians with millions of children going back in classrooms.”

Hamasaka explained that the Head of State is aware that not all the school leavers will be absorbed by colleges and universities and later the formal jobs, hence the idea of voluntary ZNS programme and many other skills training programmes being implemented to address what would be another challenge in future.

”M’membe is welcome to enroll his misguided youths from his outdated Socialist Party, which appears to be a family-run organisation controlled by himself, his sister, and daughter,” he advised.

State House further challenged M’membe to tour the country and inform the youth and their parents not to participate in the ZNS skills training if he feels it is a scam.

“Let them argue that it is better for these young people to remain on the streets as “junkies,” terrorising communities and succumbing to substance abuse,” Hamasaka explained.

“Fred M’membe’s strategy is clear, make wild, incendiary statements about national security, and when questioned by law enforcement, claim that democratic freedoms are under threat to gain sympathy and funding from sponsors.”

Hamasaka urged M’membe to avoid inciting and misleading citizens for his own benefit.

“For once, let him make constructive contributions to the nation’s progress. It’s time for him to graduate into adulthood and act responsibly,” stated Hamasaka.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, December 24, 2024