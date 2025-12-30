It’s not an excuse, but I didn’t like the way the referee handled the game – Moses Sichone





Chipolopolo coach Moses Sichone has expressed disappointment with the standard of officiating following Zambia’s elimination from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, saying some decisions in their final Group A match left him frustrated, although he insisted this was not the reason the team exited the tournament.









Zambia bowed out of the AFCON at the group stage after finishing winless, as hosts Morocco and Mali sealed qualification to the next round, leaving Chipolopolo and Comoros out of contention.





Speaking after the match, Sichone admitted that emotions got the better of him on the touchline due to what he felt were questionable refereeing decisions, but stating that Zambia must also take responsibility for failing to get the results they needed.





“It’s not an excuse, but I didn’t like the way the referee handled the game, and that’s why I was upset over some of the decisions,” Sichone said.





The Chipolopolo gaffer said the tournament had shown areas that need serious attention going forward, particularly the need to gradually refresh the squad by allowing younger players to step up and take responsibility at senior level.





Sichone noted that while some experienced players who were part of past successes, including recent youth achievements, are still in the setup, the future of the national team will depend on how quickly emerging talent can assert themselves and compete for starting positions.





He added that Zambia should not dwell too much on past achievements but instead use the AFCON disappointment as a learning curve to rebuild and prepare a stronger team for future competitions.





The Chipolopolo failed to register a single victory, despite moments of promising that they would get to the drawing board.





With Morocco and Mali advancing, focus now shifts to returning home and join the rest of the country to watch New Year fireworks.



By George Musonda



Kalemba December 30, 2025