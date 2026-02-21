It’s Not Govt Pushing For Lungu DNA – UPND.

IT IS not the Zambian government that is pushing for the autopsy and DNA test on the body of former president Edgar Lungu, the United Party for National Development (UPND) has said.

Deputy secretary general Gertrude Imenda said it was wrong for people to speculate that it was the Zambian government that was pushing its South African counterpart to access the remains.

“I can categorically say it is not the Zambian government that is pushing for an autopsy but the police in that area [South African],” Imenda said.

She said a very serious allegation was made that Lungu could have been poisoned in South Africa.

That is a “very serious” allegation that needed to be investigated.

Imenda said South Africa had laws that governed it, and a case of poisoning was very serious which needed to be investigated.

She gave an example of incidents where foreigners killed each other in Zambia and the matters were investigated and those involved were brought to book.

“I feel it is the obligation of the South African government to investigate the allegations of poisoning because if it is true then someone should be arrested for murder,” Imenda said.

She said the UPND and even government did not have a hand in what was happening in South Africa.

It was that country’s government trying to find the root cause of Lungu’s death.

Imenda said the South African government did not want to be blamed if the truth came out otherwise.