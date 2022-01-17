IT’S NOT PRESIDENT HH SENDING YOU TO PRISON BUT YOUR BOSS MR LUNGU – PERCY CHANDA

Press Statement

Today, the entire PF leadership is busy insulting President HH for the crimes their members committed on their own. Stop playing to the public gallery; crime does not pay.

Stop insulting the President, just face the law. Blame Mr. Lungu for inciting you to steal through Ubomba Mwibala Alya Mwibala. It’s Mr. Lungu who authorized stealing and booked you a ticket to prison. It’s wrong to blame President HH. UPND never at any time insulted Mr. Lungu even though he was a very bad Leader.

A thief is the most unreasonable person to deal with. If only PF could be reasonable and accept that what they did to the Zambian people was wrong, by now PF could have genuinely apologized for all their crimes. But thieves are not as clever as they believe they are when stealing. Typical of hard core criminals, in PF they believe in going to prison with a NO answer.

Each time a PF Lazo (thief) is arrested what follows is a barrage of insults and public denials. Please spare Zambians from your useless denials and insults. Zambians are not interested in yourself proclaimed innocence. Just be patient you will be given chance to take plea before a competent Court.

Your innocence will be determined on basis of the evidence that will be presented before the Court. Unfortunately, some of you have already demonstrated to the whole world that you are denial masters who are capable of denying even your own shadows, spouses and children.

PF leaders must accept that their members are not above the law. By the way, did you expect the New Dawn Government to be so irresponsible to leave looters go scot free with stolen riches? This Country has laws that every citizen must obey. We can’t continue on the path of lawlessness. For those who think the new Dawn Government is unfair by arresting the PF thieves, please we beg to you to wait for the Court process.

Otherwise all normal Zambians must support the UPND’s policy of zero tolerance to corruption. It’s hard for PF to believe that they are out of power. PF would have loved to continue stealing and inflicting unbearable pain on innocent Zambians. It’s your time now to dance PELETI.

Percy Chanda

UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter