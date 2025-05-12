IT’S OFFICIAL…THE ZED FARMER IS A SERIAL MARRIAGE SABOTEUR [ a person that deliberately destroys things ] – Simon Mwewa Lane

By Simon Mwewa Lane

IT’S OFFICIAL…THE ZED FARMER IS A SERIAL MARRIAGE SABOTEUR [ a person that deliberately destroys things ]





The light skinned man pictured with Maria the Zed Famer is a Nigerian married man and his name is Mr. Nathaniel Chinyeremi Barthram.



Nathaniel is married with 2 beautiful children and his family lives in Gabarone in Botswana.





One day, in the early part of 2025 he told his wife that he wanted to go to Zambia because there were some business opportunities that he wanted to explore. He asked to borrow his wife’s white BMW X6 and told his wife he would be back after a few weeks.





The wife never heard from him for several months, until she saw a picture of him with THE ZED FARMER ON SOCIAL MEDIA. The wife immediately commented on the post by saying, “Who is this woman that is with my husband?”. She was immediately blocked.





Nathaniel’s wife has been abandoned by her husband and she recently found out that he sold her car and is living in Zambia with Maria on an expired visa.





Our advice to The ZED FARMER…it’s time for the madness to stop.



SMLtv