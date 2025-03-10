By Chanoda Ngwira

IT’S RAINING PRESS BRIEFINGS AT ANDERSON MAZOKA HOUSE…



The energy of saying nothing is seemingly taking centre stage at the UPND’S Secretariat since the Mark Simuuwe team was put in place after downgrading the other bunch of silent media experts. The energy is good I must say, just that they talk to themselves and communicate absolutely nothing to the masses.





Simuuwe and Oliver Shalala have basically stormed airwaves through their daily press briefings, they are all over dishing out media alerts everytime the sun rises. No break at all since they took office. Their pages are full of long and short articles, copy and paste at times saying absolutely nothing. Their desire to comment on anything and everything is in high gear. I hear they have a press briefing this morning, the other day and yesterday they did the same.





Well, I must state here that Opposition and civil society leaders have made Mark Simuuwe and his team to buy power banks and solar systems just to make sure they are online 24/7 looking for what Emmanuel Mwamba, Given Lubinda and indeed fred M’membe have said and before making a conclusive assessment, they usually call the media or use their fully charged phones to capture videos in response to the opposition.





What could be prompting this? Maybe ka funding is great, I mean, what else can make grown ups like Simuuwe and Shalala to ignore sleep so that they can hear what they can respond to?





Unfortunately, they have no tact to create trends like I had alluded to last week. They have so far not explained anything to the Zambian people why the economy under their employer’s leadership has remained in limbo, and indeed they have not spoken to Zambians with some resemblance of hope regards the future of Zambia’s wellbeing.





Trust me, people will get fatigued very soon, I mean, they say nothing after all, what will be there to waste bundles on really? Could this be testing waters? But who tests waters in such a manner?





Anyway, let’s hear what they will have to say, I am sure it is another catalogue of responses or pre-empting their agenda for Constitutional amendments as proposed and yes they will surely talk about ECL and SEAN TEMBO..