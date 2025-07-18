IT’S RIDICULOUS AND DICTATORIAL – LAURA  MITI ON POLITICAL PARTY REGALIA

IT’S RIDICULOUS AND DICTATORIAL – MITI ON POLITICAL PARTY REGALIA





Regulating what regalia political parties who are in an Alliance together, however loose, sounds both ridiculous and dictatorial to me.





I mean, are colours and chitenges patented? And if they were, isn’t it the owner that should complain if they are used outside an organisation?



What next, a Catholic choir can’t sing at a UCZ funeral?





This is serious over each by the ECZ. There are electoral issues to work on, especially the law. Not this random rule comes across as serving the ruling party.



By Laura Miti