IT’S THE FIRST TIME IN HISTORY THAT STUDENTS ARE FRIENDS OF THE PRESIDENT – HICHILEMA

President Hakainde Hichilema says never has he seen in history of Zambia where Students are Friends of the President.

He says this is happening for the first time under his presidency. Hichilema says he is enjoying the support of the Students from various Universities and Colleges.

President Hichilema also said he had received the endorsement by Students of his candidature in the August 2026 elections.

He was speaking on the Copperbelt this week where he addressed thousands of Students from various institutions.

NOTECH Principal has revealed that all the Students who went to support the President were paid lunch allowance. Reaction to protest at his institutions by Students alleged not paid, the Principal said there was some misinformation but the situation had been normalized.