“I’ve Really Learnt a Lot in Opposition – If We Win Power Again, I Won’t Use a V8,” Says Ghanaian Politician





Henry Kwabena Kokofu, a prominent figure in Ghana’s political landscape, has sparked conversation with a humble reflection on leadership and public service.





Speaking about the lessons he’s learned while his party has been in opposition, Kokofu made a striking promise: if his party regains power, he will not use a luxurious Toyota Land Cruiser V8 – a vehicle often associated with government privilege and extravagance in many African countries.





The V8, widely used by senior government officials across the continent, including in countries like Zambia, Ghana, and Nigeria, has become symbolic of elite status and political comfort. Kokofu’s remarks challenge that tradition, offering a rare acknowledgment of how power can distance leaders from the daily realities of ordinary citizens.





“I have really learnt a lot in opposition,” Kokofu said. “If we win power again, I won’t use a V8.”



His comments are being interpreted as a critique of political excess and a signal that public officials should prioritize humility and accountability.





In countries where economic hardship is widespread and public trust in government is often strained, statements like these can resonate deeply with citizens who feel alienated by the lifestyles of those in power.





While some have welcomed Kokofu’s statement as a sign of changing political culture, others remain skeptical, viewing it as political rhetoric aimed at winning votes.



Nonetheless, his words highlight a growing call across Africa for a new kind of leadership – one that is less about status and more about service.