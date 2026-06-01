I’ve suffered over my over 3-yrs unpaid salaries at MoF – Internal Auditor Grandy Ntumbo … and courts are also dragging their feet

I’ve suffered over my over 3-yrs unpaid salaries at MoF – Internal Auditor … and courts are also dragging their feet





Ministry of Finance and National Planning forensic internal auditor Grandy Ntumbo says he has suffered greatly over his over three years unpaid salaries at the Ministry, and has accused the Court of Appeal of dragging its feet to certify the assessment of his unpaid salaries.





Ntumbo said the court is dragging its feet to certify the assessment of his unpaid salaries, eight months after he filed in.





He said the High Court was also yet to make a final judgement on the main judicial review.





“For the High Court the hearing for the main judicial review was on 2 December 2025. It’s now 6 months since. For the court of Appeal it’s nine months since I filed for a certificate in keeping with section 21 of the state proceedings Act.

I filed the initial application for judicial review with a certificate of urgency in September 2023,” Ntumbo stated. “It’s now 45 months no salary and the courts where we are supposed to run to for justice is dragging



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/ive-suffered-over-my-over-3-yrs-unpaid-salaries-at-mof-internal-auditor-and-courts-are-also-dragging-their-feet/