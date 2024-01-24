Ivorians are currently on the feet of Morocco begging them to beat Zambia! Only a Zambian defeat tonight will give qualification to the Ivory Coast. Otherwise put, if Zambia avoids defeat, Ivory Coast is out of AFCON 2023!!!

The other fixture in this group (Tanzania vs DR Congo) does not even concern the Ivory Coast, as no result there will favour them. If DRC draw or win, they are guaranteed qualification and if Tanzania wins Tanzania qualifies.

Ivory Coast’s only chance is for MOROCCO to beat Zambia. Note that Zambia needs just a single point to qualify.

Ade Divine