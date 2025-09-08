Jack Mwiimbu Prepares for 6th Term (30 years in Parliament)

“…I’m not going anywhere…”





ENA BAKALI KULI?



Monze Central Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu has swatted away calls for him to retire like an irritating mosquito, insisting that he is not leaving Parliament any time soon.





The veteran lawmaker, now gearing up for his 6th term, reminded critics that while they were “busy hiding under their mothers’ chitenges,” he and a handful of others were in the political trenches, sweating to bring UPND into power.





“People are saying ‘Jack retire, Jack step aside,’ but ena bakali kuli? When we were dodging tear gas like a daily workout, some of these voices were still learning how to hold a pencil,” Mwiimbu quipped.





He argued that his political sacrifices are a lifetime subscription to Parliament, and anyone dreaming of replacing him must first provide receipts showing their contribution to the struggle.





“Retire for what? You think being in Parliament is like eating nshima where you get full? No, this is service! I’ll retire the day I’m tired of winning,” he joked.



©️ KUMWESU | September 7, 2025