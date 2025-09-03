Jacob Boy Mamabolo launches “Born To Win” party after IEC rejects “Mandela for President”





Former ANC MP Jacob Boy Mamabolo has announced the launch of a new political party, Born To Win, after the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) rejected his initial attempt to register a party called “Mandela for President.”



The IEC had flagged compliance issues with the first application, including insufficient valid signatures, voter confusion concerns over the use of “Mandela,” and discrepancies in Mamabolo’s identification documents.





Mamabolo said Born To Win has already collected over 10,000 signatures, far exceeding the IEC’s 1,000-signature requirement.





He described the party as a movement for ordinary South Africans, aiming to draw support from both ANC and EFF backers in Limpopo. “The party is called Born To Win because every South African was born to win,” he said.



The former MP resigned from the ANC after nearly 30 years, citing internal sabotage, political marginalization, and disputes over his removal from Parliament.





Born To Win marks his effort to offer an alternative political voice in the province.