MK party protests Zelensky’s visit, says Ukrainian president not welcome in South Africa



The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party is planning a protest at the Union Buildings today, expressing their opposition to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to South Africa.



The party has criticized the government’s decision to host Zelensky, labeling him a “puppet president” and asserting that his presence contradicts South Africa’s non-aligned stance in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



Zelensky’s visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties and discuss peace efforts to end the ongoing war with Russia. This marks his first visit to South Africa as head of state.





The MK Party, led by former President Jacob Zuma, has been vocal in its support for Russia and critical of NATO’s involvement in Eastern Europe. They argue that hosting Zelensky undermines South Africa’s neutral position and aligns the country with Western military interests.



This protest is part of the MK Party’s broader political stance, which includes challenging the legitimacy of the current government and opposing what they describe as a “DA-sponsored” presidency under Cyril Ramaphosa.