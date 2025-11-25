 MK Sending Recruits to Russia: Training or Secret Shadow Army?



A shocking revelation has emerged about MK’s recent activities. Young South Africans were reportedly sent to Russia under the pretense of bodyguard training. But leaked audio and eyewitness accounts suggest something far more alarming — these men were put through combat training and possibly deployed in conflict zones.





One leaked voice note has an MK member telling recruits they’re “ruining our plans,” raising the chilling question: what exactly are these plans?





The story gets even stranger. Former president Jacob Zuma was recently seen in Burkina Faso, a military-ruled country with close ties to Russia. Could MK be using these connections to train its own armed forces for future influence in South Africa?





Families of the recruits claim they were misled — some even signing contracts in Russian they couldn’t read. Phones were confiscated, and instead of learning bodyguard skills, they were put through intense military exercises. Sources say this isn’t just training; it’s preparation for a well-organized, foreign-backed force.





This raises serious questions: Is MK building a private army? Are young South Africans being used as pawns in a political and international power game? The leaked audios, international ties, and mysterious training missions make this a story South Africans cannot ignore.





South Africa deserves answers. How far is MK willing to go, and what are the risks to our democracy?