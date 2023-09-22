Jada Pinkett Smith Slammed After Sharing Footage Of Tupac Rapping Will Smith Song

Jada Pinkett Smith’s relationship with Tupac Shakur has become a contentious topic over the years, and that’s especially true after Will Smith went to bat for her at the Oscars in 2022. However, the public discourse evidently hasn’t affected how she celebrates the late rapper’s legacy. The actress and MC attended the Baltimore School Of Arts together and carried their friendship throughout their time in the limelight. But, regardless of public opinion, Jada Pinkett Smith denied that their relationship was anything more than platonic.’

Interestingly enough, before she and Will Smith even met, Jada Pinkett and ‘Pac appeared to have a common appreciation for DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince. On Tuesday, she previewed an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, Worthy, on Instagram that discussed her relationships with Tupac and Will Smith. She shared a video of herself and Tupac lipsyncing to “Parents Just Don’t Understand” in front of a green screen during their time in high school together.

Jada Pinkett Smith Reflects On Friendship With Tupac

“Not in a million years would I have dreamed that the Fresh Prince and I would become, um, very acquainted,” she says in the excerpt. “Not in a million years did I imagine three lives, their fates, would be so intertwined. And… I never would have imagined that this video would become a tangible memory, of the last time Pac and I, were simply kids together,” she continued. “Pac and I lip-syncing ‘Parents Just Don’t Understand’ by Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince during our Junior year in high school. Who would have thought?”

Social Media Scorns Jada Pinkett

Imagine slapping Chris Rock because of Jada Pinkett Smith and then losing movie roles over it, only for her to post a video of her and 2Pac lip-syncing to your song on IG. Will Smith, we're praying for you.

🙏🏿pic.twitter.com/OE6MPkYGz5 — GeekedUp (@GeekedUpProd) September 21, 2023

While people like DJ Jazzy Jeff and Lena Waithe appreciated the throwback footage, not everyone shared similar levels of excitement about the footage. Although some felt as though this reflected Will Smith’s longevity in the entertainment industry, others felt like she was trying to convey something deeper. “Imagine slapping Chris Rock because of Jada Pinkett Smith and then losing movie roles over it, only for her to post a video of her and 2Pac lip-syncing to your song on IG. Will Smith, we’re praying for you,” one user wrote. Many others echoed a similar sentiment, claiming that she shared the footage to spite Will Smith, for whatever reason. Check out a few of the responses below.

I’m am now convinced Will Smith is a suspect in the unsolved mystery pic.twitter.com/As0cgLodmY — Victor Sweet (@OtGexclusive) September 21, 2023

why will smith doesn’t just leave her ass and lets her embarrass him time after time is insane to me https://t.co/1PmFM3D7d4 — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) September 21, 2023