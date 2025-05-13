Jailed blogger Elias Musyani is today expected in court for more cybercrime-related charges.



The latest is in connection with his arrest on March 21 this year.





Musyani, who was jailed last week, is currently serving a six month jail term after he was found guilty of cyber-bulling influencer Kidist Kifle.





At the time of that arrest, police said that the netizen was apprehended in connection with a social media post made on February 7, 2024, on the Facebook page High Profile Official, titled “She says she will never leave my husband alone.”





The complainant in this matter is Lucy Shawa, who alleged that Mr Musyani harassed her through the said Facebook post.





Police said that after conducting intensive investigations, it was established that Mr Musyani, along with another suspect Steven Nyirenda, were behind the publication of the post.





Mr Musyani is jointly charged with Mr Nyirenda, the administrator for High Profile Official, who is in court.



CREDIT: CHOMBA MUSIKA/DAILY MAIL